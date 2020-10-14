JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University’s Language and Culture Resource Center and Mary V. Jordan Multicultural Center will host a guest lecturer, Dr. Paulo Dutra, on Thursday as part of Hispanic Heritage Month.
According to a press release from the university, Dutra’s talk, titled “Machado de Assis, the Warlock of Cosme-Velho: Race and Identity in Brazil” will be delivered at 5 p.m. via Zoom (https://etsu.zoom.us/s/92843022478). There is no cost to attend the virtual lecture.
Dutra is an assistant professor of Portuguese at the University of New Mexico. His book, “Abliterações,” is a semifinalist for the literary prize Oceanos, the release said. He has a live podcast on YouTube each Tuesday.
His talk at ETSU is co-sponsored by the university’s Africana Studies Program.
For more information, contact the Language and Culture Resource Center at 423-439-8342 or lcrc@etsu.edu.