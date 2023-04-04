EastView Breaks Fundraising Record For Heart Association Apr 4, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email An assembly was held at EastView Elementary School to celebrate success in fundraising for the American Heart Association. Photo Special To The Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Eastview Elementary School students, teachers, and parents worked together to make the 2022-23 American Heart Association's Kids Heart Challenge a huge success.A new school record of $7,327.12 in donations was raised during the event.Second grader Aiden Pierce was the top fundraiser for the school.The students learned many ways to help keep their heart healthy, and they improved tremendously on their jump rope skills, which was the focus cardio exercise.Several students, along with the help of some of their parents, completed Finn's Challenge and even learned some lifesaving skills.For more information on the American Heart Association, visit www.heart.org. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Education School Systems Medicine Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now School Board Votes 3-2 To Reschedule GHS Graduation In 'No-Win Situation' Foshie Joins Oasis Treatment Center Tim Ward Reflects On 33-Year Law Enforcement Career Corgis Of Greeneville Hosts 1st Meet And Greet Buddy Hawk Remembered As 'A Treasure' In The Community