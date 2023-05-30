Eastview SRO Retiring May 30, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email EastView Elementary School held a special ceremony May 19 to honor retiring School Resource Officer (SRO) James “Bucky” Craft. Craft has been EastView’s SRO for a long time, and made a positive impact and has developed many lasting friendships. According to information from Principal Kelly Ford, most of those who know Craft can tell stories of his kindness, antics, empathy and compassion. Photo Special To The Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Armed Forces Recommended for you Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Recipes