eastview sro retiring

EastView Elementary School held a special ceremony May 19 to honor retiring School Resource Officer (SRO) James “Bucky” Craft. Craft has been EastView’s SRO for a long time, and made a positive impact and has developed many lasting friendships. According to information from Principal Kelly Ford, most of those who know Craft can tell stories of his kindness, antics, empathy and compassion.

 Photo Special To The Sun

