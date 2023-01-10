Education Notes Jan 10, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sophie Gillespie has been named to the dean’s list at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.To qualify for the dean’s list, undergraduate students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a term grade point average of 3.5 to 4.0.Gillespie is a 2022 Greene County home school graduate and a freshman at UT, majoring in plant science.She is the daughter of Ryan and Aimee Gillespie of Baileyton.Her grandparents are Don and Liz Johnson of Baileyton and Fred Gillespie of Limestone.If you have a college student who recently graduated or received academic honors, email your information to Education Editor Amy Rose at amy.rose@greenevillesun.com or call 423-359-3138. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Credit Hour Dean's List Student Education University Grade Point Average Sophie Gillespie University Of Tennessee Grandparents Aimee Gillespie Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Woman Killed Friday In Baileyton Road Crash Police Release Identity Of Person Found In Burned Car Dec. 20 Family Of Missing Teen Seeks The Public's Help Lisa Fisher's Contributions To Community Recalled New Officers Join Greeneville Police Department