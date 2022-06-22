WSCC Dean’s, President’s Lists
Many local students were named to the dean’s and president’s lists at Walters State Community College for the spring 2022 semester. To qualify for dean’s list recognition, students must earn a GPA of 3.5-3.99 while carrying at least 12 credit hours. Students named to the president’s list maintained a 4.0 GPA with at least 12 credit hours. Students from Greene County named to the dean’s list at Walters State for the spring 2022 semester are Rebecca Balding, Sarah Beth Ballard, Alex Beltran, Paul Bowlin, Kailey Cannon, Carey Caraway, Mercedes Collins, I’slin Crum, Haley Cutshall, Maxwell Dean, Olivia Ebbert, Trey Fillers, Cassondra Fisher, Jonathan Florence, Annika Franklin, Isabella Frisenda, Shelby Garland, Alaina Gleason, Breeana Goins, Haley Gosnell, Jacob Grabner, Lucas Greineder, Sarah Holt, Benjamin Iorga, Angel Klepper, Alexander LeBlanc, Christina Mabe, Chase Malone, Watson Marsh, Joshua Martinez, Sabrina McCravey, Alec Mcginnis, Dalton McLain, Gabriella Nancarrow, Jaelyn Neas, Cathy Nguyen, Marcus Phillips, Blain Poggemeyer, Miranda Roberts, Rebecca Rohrer, Lorenzo Ruiz, Kayla See, Tevin Shelton, Bridgette Smalkowski, Jacy Smith, Bonnie Smith, Andrew Spano, Terry Spear, Zoe Stueber, Ashlyn Tarlton, Grace Tipton, Destinee Whitaker, Sully Williams, Mason Williford, Aileen Wolff and Dylan Worsham. Local students named to the president’s list are Taylor Bowman, Kristen Cansler, Reece Darnell, Reagan Davis, Robert Dawson, Andrew Elkins, William Ervin, Journey Hopson, Mason Hunt, Hunter Morelock, Mason Myers, Hailey Painter, Hannah Painter, Shianne Reagan, Kallie Renner, Olivia Sexton, Charles Strange, Rachel Thornburg, Patricia Thornton, Nikolas Waddell, Macey Ward, Kaley Weber and Clayton Williams.
UT Knoxville Dean’s List
Many local students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville for the spring 2022 semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, undergraduate students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.5 or greater. Students with a term GPA of 3.50-3.64 are listed as cum laude, students with a GPA of 3.65-3.79 for the semester are listed as magna cum laude, and students who ended the semester with a GPA of 3.80-4.0 are listed as summa cum laude. Local students listed cum laude in UT Knoxville’s spring 2022 semester dean’s list are Bryce C. Buchanan of Mosheim, and Joshua D. Carpenter, William Cronin, Brooklyn D. Crum and Danil N. Patel of Greeneville. Listed magna cum laude are Gregory H. Brown and Sarah M. Coutant of Greeneville; Luke T. Crum of Midway; Grant D. Hay, Allie G. Hodges, Sabrina N. Iezzi, Ansley K. Inscore, Kennedy E. Kershaw, Aaron L. Smith, Jade E. Triebel and Carver D. Whitson of Greeneville; and Ryleigh C. Whittenburg of Mosheim. Listed summa cum laude Meredith A. Bailey, Sarah M. Betz, Ky-Le A. Boschee and Kieron E. Bride of Greeneville; Quinton D. Chatman of Chuckey; Alexandra C. Chrisman, Allison G. Chudina, Jenna B. Click, Samuel S. Crawford, Ainsley M. Freeman, Colby A. Freeman, Jonathan E. Freshour, Emily E. Graham, Emalee M. Gross, John A. Hawk, Lily C. Hawk and Stephen M. Hay of Greeneville; Aubrey B. Horner of Mosheim; Jordan M. Idell, Makayla L. Kindle, Chloe M. Kinser, Sydni B. Lollar, James G. Long, Ashley A. Loven, Austin J. Loven, Ally F. Medlin and William R. Medlin of Greeneville; Ryan J. Morehouse of Mosheim; Erin M. Perry of Greeneville; Rachel E. Renner of Mohawk; Sydney N. Sensabaugh of Mosheim; Erin E. Simmons of Greeneville; Sophia D. Sparks of Mosheim; Lauren C. Thomas, Claire A. Valk, Olivia C. Wolford, Jiamin Zhuang and Ethan L. Zook of Greeneville.
Milligan University Dean’s List
Eight local students were honored with dean’s list recognition at Milligan University for the spring 2022 semester. To be named to the dean’s list students must maintain a GPA of 3.5 or higher with 12 credit hours for the semester. Local Milligan University students on the spring 2022 dean’s list are Haley Brannan of Greeneville; Landon Brown and Maxwell Brown of Chuckey; Katie Cronin and Alexandra Johnson of Greeneville; Elideth Lopez Garcia, Isabelle Richardson and Sophia Richardson of Chuckey.