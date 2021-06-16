Nicholson Earns Masters
The Rev. Dr. Casey Nicholson of Greeneville graduated with a master of philosophy degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville in May. Nicholson is an ordained Cumberland Presbyterian minister who, after earning a doctorate in ministry with an emphasis on pastoral counseling in 2020 from Memphis Theological Seminary, is now pursuing licensure as a licensed clinical pastoral therapist in Tennessee. He operates the Spiritual Care and Counseling Service, which provides therapy services online, practicing under the supervision of Dr. Ron Johnson of Bartlett. Nicholson is also a student member of the Tennessee Association of Pastoral Therapists and a practitioner member of the Association for Clinical Pastoral Education. He is also a member of the Presbytery of East Tennessee of the Cumberland Presbyterian denomination, where he serves as chair of that body's board of missions.
Carson-Newman Dean's List
Local students have been named to Carson-Newman University's dean's list for the spring 2021 semester. To be named to the dean's list, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher while taking 12 or more credit hours. Students listed at Carson-Newman include Michaela R. Bender, Destiny F. Gosnell, Abigail N. Hudson, Eimy J. Hurtado Quiroz, Jacob W. Johnson, Levi E. Myers and Hannah M. Rhodes of Greeneville; Jonathon R. Donoho of Fall Branch and Hailey M. Lamb of Mohawk.
UT Knoxville Dean's List
Local students have been named to the dean's list at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville for the spring 2021 semester. To qualify for the dean's list, undergraduate students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.5 or greater. Those named are: Cecilia M. Formon and Seth T. Parker of Afton; Sarah K. Cantrell, Quinton D. Chatman and Courtney N. Shipley of Chuckey; Riley D. Alexander, Meredith A. Bailey, Sarah M. Betz, Lauren E. Boles, Kieron E. Bride, Gregory H. Brown, Adia J. Bulawa, Alexandra C. Chrisman, Allison G. Chudina, Jenna B. Click, Brooklyn D. Crum, Jacob S. Felts, Ainsley M. Freeman, Jonathan E. Freshour, Emalee M. Gross, Sarah G. Grubb, Madison A. Gwynne, Stephen M. Hay, Grant D. Hay, Ashtyn M. Hill, Thomas G. Hull, Thomas C. Hyde, Jordan M. Idell, Sabrina N. Iezzi, Makensie R. Jones, Kennedy E. Kershaw, Makayla L. Kindle, Brianna A. Lay, Sydni B. Lollar, James G. Long, Austin J. Loven, William R. Medlin, Ally F. Medlin, Celina J. Menard, Caleb R. Norris, Erin M. Perry, Alec M. Rains, Olivia N. Schell, Hannah M. Stewart, Megan K. Thibert, Ryan E. Thompson, Jacob M. Tillery, Sarah K. Troy, Madison B. Walker, Chance A. Whitaker, Carver D. Whitson, Olivia C. Wolford and Eric L. Zook, all of Greeneville; and Audrey B. Horner of Mosheim.