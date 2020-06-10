Leonard Listed
Elizabeth Hannah Leonard of Greeneville has been named to the University of Kentucky’s dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher and must have earned at least 12 credit hours, not counting credits earned in pass-fail classes. Leonard is one of a record breaking 9,075 students recognized for outstanding academic performance, according to a news release from the university. Leonard is studying accounting.
Students Graduate
Thirteen students from Greene County graduated from Carson-Newman University at the conclusion of the spring 2020 semester. Degrees earned by local students include bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees in subjects including nursing, education, communication studies, psychology, child and family studies and recreational management. Postponed commencement ceremonies are proposed for Aug. 7.
Young, Douthat Listed
Two local students have been named with highest honors to the chancellor’s honor rolls at University of Tennessee at Martin for the spring 2020 semester. To be included in the chancellor’s honor rolls, students must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.2 while taking at least 12 credit hours, not counting credits earned in pass-fail courses. Students earning a GPA between 3.5 and 3.79 are listed with high honors while students earning at GPA between 3.8 and 4.0 are listed with highest honors. Takeem H. Young of Greeneville and Sarah E. Douthat of Mohawk are both listed with highest honors.