WSCC Dean’s, President’s Lists
Students from Greene County were named to the dean’s and president’s lists at Walters State Community College for the spring 2021 semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a GPA of 3.5-3.99 while carrying at least 12 credit hours. Students named to the president’s list carried at least 12 credit hours and maintained a 4.0 GPA. Greene County students recognized on the dean’s list are Mercedes Alyssa Collins and Shoshanna Ladybug Grenti of Afton; Sabrina Michelle McCravey and Noah David Moore of Chuckey; Morgan Lee Ashby, Micah Charles Baxley, Joshua David Carpenter, Hannah Blue Crux, Haley Cherie Cutshall, Kara Elizabeth Cutshall, Maxwell Tyler Dean, Alaina Nicole Ferguson, Sully Adam Fox, Haley K. Gaby, Benjamin Michael Harris, Matthew Dennis Hartline, Tracy Lynn Hood, Abilene Nicole Hurd, BreeAnne Madison Hurd, Phylicia Irene Inscore, Benjamin Warner Knipp, Cory Michelle Korte, Danita Brooke Kramer, Emily Marie Lawlor, Mason McKenzie McHugh, James Wesley Miller, Madelin Grace Miser, Zachary T. Mitchell, Makayla F. Owen, Lourdes Maria Pereira, John H. Petrillose, Baleigh Lynne Rambo, Sydnee Akia Roark, Destiny Grace Seaton, Emily Grace Shaw, Camrick, Andrew Shelton, Caleb Sparks, Hanna Ashlyn Taylor, April Leona Tolley, Autumn Trent, Treva Jean Wilhoit and Alexis Delcena Zockoll, all of Greeneville; Cole Weston Ellenburg of Midway; Rebecca Anne Douthat and Kristen Michelle Franklin of Mohawk; and Reagan Marie Davis and Gracie Erika Johnson of Mosheim. Local students named to the president’s list are Andrew S. Ruthven of Afton; Charles Lucas McCullough, Hailey Lynn Painter, Hannah Elizabeth Painter, Hannah Elizabeth Thibert, Blake William Turner, and Macey Lee Ward of Chuckey; Ryan Julian Alter, Desiree A. Bly-Clancy, Alyne Korinne Brown, Brandon Jamerson Bull, Tosha R. Church, Katlin Brooke Fletcher, Jonathan Paul Florence, Brittany Logan Greene, Rayonna June Gregg, Tori Elizabeth Holland, Gabrielle Christene Holt, Jessica Jardinez, Morgan Elizabeth Johnson, Kaylee Danielle Jordan, Gunilla Victoria Kemmann, Dustin R. Neas, Brandy K. Ripley, Deborah S. Scheu, Shelby Lynn Seaton, Terry C. Spear, Amber Brooke Tocholke, Lorrice Ellen Tomer-White, Hannah Rose Trantham, Elizabeth Danielle Venerable, Nikolas Mikael Waddell, and Kyle Wells of Greeneville; Alison Elizabeth Davis of Mohawk; Robert B. Dawson, Jennifer Lynn Major, Angelia Ann Ramsey and Derrick Loyd Sizemore of Mosheim.