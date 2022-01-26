WSCC Dean’s, President’s Lists
Many local students were named to the dean’s and president’s list at Walters State Community College for the fall 2021 semester. To qualify for dean’s list recognition, students must earn a GPA of 3.5-3.99 while carrying at least 12 credit hours. Students named to the president’s list maintained a 4.0 GPA with at least 12 credit hours. Students from Greene County named to the dean’s list are Rebecca Balding, Ethan Kendall Britton, Mercedes Alyssa Collins and Victoria Lynn Payne of Afton; Easton Eli Gulley of Bulls Gap; Eryn Brooke G’Fellers, Dustin Michael Lawson and Sabrina Michelle McCravey of Chuckey; Alex Izaii Beltran, Flint Donald Carter, Jaelyn LeeAnn Casteel, Kara Elizabeth Cutshall, Trent Kendall Dunbar, Andrew Elkins, Victoria Elizabeth Fillers, Nickolas Eugene Harrison, Tracy Lynn Hood, Mason Alexander Hunt, Shawn Marc Huskey, Alexander Thomas LeBlanc, Chase Alan Malone, Watson Marsh, Melissa Ann May, Alec M. Mcginnis, Leah Nicole Melton, Haley Danielle Merkel, Baleigh Lynne Rambo, Kenneth Andrew Redmond, Alondra Ruiz, Olivia Kay Sexton, Zackary Marshall Shaver, Andrew Joseph Spano, Terry C. Spear, Zoe Elizabeth Stueber, Amber Brooke Tocholke, Carmen Gabriella Waldrop, Bailee Gabriella Weems, Mason Daniel Williford and Dylan Zane Worsham of Greeneville; Kayla A. See of Limestone; Cole Weston Ellenburg of Midway; Alison Elizabeth Davis and Marcus Cole Phillips of Mohawk; and Ashley Nichole Barnes, I’slin Faith Crum, Phillip Andrew Evans, GracieAnn Erika Johnson and Elizabeth Jane Teston of Mosheim. Local students named to the president’s list are Taylor Brooke Bowman of Afton; Hailey Lynn Painter and Macey Lee Ward of Chuckey; Nicole G. Bentley, Takiya Monae Curry, Elizabeth Fern Ellington, Abilene Nicole Hurd, Benjamin Luc Iorga, Clayton Grant Lawson, Zachary T. Mitchell, Hunter Gannon Morelock, Mason Lee Myers, Cathy Nguyen, Mercy C. Phillips, Shianne Storm Reagan, Emily Belle Roach, Christan Nicole Serrianne, David A. Steele, Charles Fellars Strange and Rachel G. Thornburg, Patricia Thornton, Elizabeth Danielle Venerable, Nikolas Mikael Waddell, Tyler W. Waddell and Treva Jean Wilhoit of Greeneville; Rebecca Anne Douthat and Blain A. Poggemeyer of Mohawk; Reagan Marie Davis, Robert B. Dawson and Tevin Michael Shelton of Mosheim.