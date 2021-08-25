WSCC Dean’s, President’s Lists
Students from Greene County were named to the dean’s and president’s lists at Walters State Community College for the summer 2021 semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a GPA of 3.5-3.99 while carrying at least 12 credit hours. Students named to the president’s list carried at least 12 credit hours and maintained a 4.0 GPA. Greene County students recognized on the dean’s list are Paige Garrabrant, Morgan Elizabeth Johnson and April Leona Tolley. One local student, James Wesley Miller, was named to the president’s list.