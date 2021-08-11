Students from Greene County were recognized recently for academic achievement by the National Society of High School Scholars. Daniel A. Foister and Braydon J. White, both seniors at Chuckey Doak High School; Brayden G. Greenlee, a senior at North Greene High School; and Haleigh Goolsby, a junior at South Greene High School were selected to become members of the organization. A press release from the National Society of High School Scholars said the society recognizes scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. According to the organization’s website, criteria to be considered include a cumulative GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, a score of 4 or higher on an AP exam or a score of 26 or higher on the ACT.
