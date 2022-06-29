Lisenby Among 2022 APSU Graduates
Tonya Lisenby of Greeneville was among the graduates of Austin Peay State University to receive degrees during the university’s most recent commencement ceremony. Lisenby earned a Master of Science degree in leadership and organizational administration. According to an announcement from the university, Lisenby was one of more than 1,100 graduates to receive a degree from the university in May.
Henry Among Recent Law Enforcement Academy Graduates
Terry Henry of Mohawk, employed with the Morristown Police Department, was among the 47 cadets who graduated from the Walters State Regional Law Enforcement Academy on June 10 as part of the academy’s 124th class. Based at the college’s Niswonger Campus in Greeneville, the academy is an intensive nine-week, 480-hour program where, upon completion, students are awarded the technical certificate in Basic Law Enforcement Officer Education and are eligible to apply for certification by the Police Officers Standards and Training Commission as a certified peace officer in the state of Tennessee after being employed by a law enforcement agency, an announcement from Walters State said.
ETSU Dean’s List
Many local students were named to East Tennessee State University’s dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, undergraduate students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with no grade below a B- and an overall GPA of at least 3.5. Local student listed on ETSU’s spring 2022 dean’s list are Kassidy M. Albert, Jordan D. Ayers-Martin, Bailey D. Cheek, Alana D. Collins, Matthew H. Cooper, Harley D. Gregg, Kristi L. Hills, Ian L. Hjortsberg, Noah S. Jones, Samuel W. Lietzke, Zackary G. Mrock, William T. Ripley, Jacey R. Sizemore, Austene T. Smith, Logan P. Taylor and Emaline H. Willis of Afton; Zachary N. Harris and Jordan G. Lawson of Bulls Gap; Gracie M. Blaylock, Ashton B. Browning, Chloe A. Buckingham, Ashlyn O. Cobble, Ethan A. Crane, Morgan R. Frazier, Emily H. Gilland, Caelyn A. Harrison, Jay A. Higgins, Cheyenne L. McCullough, Ivy E. Monk, Ethan R. Morgan, Madison L. Orr, Mason B. Parker, Madison N. Rambo, Christianna A. Ricker, Karly B. Riddle, Kenneth B. Shipley, Misty D. Shortridge, Cheyanne C. Smith, Kalie H. Tipton and Micayla H. Vallie of Chuckey; Caleb T. Anderson, Christian D. Calhoun, Caleb J. Dillard, Cameron B. Douthat, Jade A. Gatton-Bumpus, Cynthia D. Hicks, Kara D. Hillman, Madisyn F. Jones, Kaylee S. Kolarsky, Mallory C. McClelland, Seth J. Morelock, Chandler B. Parton, Cheyenne E. Weems and Luke R. Young of Fall Branch; Romel Adon, Ellie L. Alexander, Kayla L. Allen, Madison G. Barkley, Tiffany A. Binikos, Anna C. Biumi, Desiree A. Bly-Clancy, Ian J. Bowman, Mason R. Brandon, Tierra L. Bratcher, Sydney A. Brewer, Alyne K. Brown, Angelina M. Brown, Katelyn R. Broyles, Jean L. Callaway, Jessie L. Carey, Thomas B. Carter, Jacquelin Castillo-Meza, Katie N. Clark, Lindsey E. Cook, Rebecca R. Cox, Alec E. Crum, Autumn N. Crum, Braxden J. Crum, Hanna S. Davis, Nathan A. Dockery, Courtney D. Dotson, Kristen A. Eddy, Katie R. Ellenburg, Dylan S. Etherton, Marhya E. Faulk, Katlin B. Fletcher, Sarah G. Grubb, Samuel E. Hallman, Marissa J. Hankins, Braelyn T. Hartman, Benjamin C. Hastings, Abby G. Herndon, Sophia K. Herrell, Ursula E. Herrell, Macy L. Higgins, Abilene D. Hollenbeck, Vanessa M. Holton, William B. Hopkins, Alexander B. Humbert, Adam M. Hybarger, Samuel E. Hyde, Sierra B. Jaynes, McKenzie A. Johnson, Katelyn D. Jones, Harley G. Karriker, Lance C. Kessler, Madeline K. Kilday, Abbey N. King, Kaylee M. King, Justice I. Lewis, Kendal L. Loftis, Isaac W. Marshall, Stephanie N. Mathes, Sophia M. McInturff, Makayla R. Melton, Nayrelis D. Metcalf, Mikinzie M. Miller, Brandon G. Mitchell, Chelsea Mull, Emilee S. Potter, Juliun R. Price, Alexandria Quizhpe, Caden M. Ramsey, Charles C. Reese, Mara J. Rich, Kyle D. Richards, James L. Roberts, Cameren D. Russell, Gabriel O. Russell, Kevin J. Sanchez, Ariana C. Sarantidis, Trenda Seaton, Kennedy S. Shell, Brock Andrew Shelton, Jesse J. Shults, Chelsey T. Solomon, Jake M. Standridge, Amaranda L. Stokes, Cody A. Tarlton, Hannah M. Taylor, Su Tran, Cody S. Waddell, Tyler W. Waddell, Jared K. Weems, Matthew D. White, Derick V. Whitson, Matthew B. Whittiker, Kayla H. Wilkerson, Molly Williams, Anna L. Wilson, Thomas L. Wolford, Jostin B. Woods and Jacob S. Wright of Greeneville; Kali D. Bacon, Katlyn N. Briggs, David J. Britton, BreAnna R. Crawford, William I. Funderburk, Shelby R. Griffiths, Weston R. Hensley, Kaylen F. Hill, Sydnee M. Hill, Breanna M. Mauk, Megan L. McInturff, Kaylan S. Owens, Trinity E. Owens, Kearney R. Pluth, Hunter L. Royston, Allie E. Runion, Ivey M. Runion, Maddison G. Sayers and Elijah N. Snapp of Limestone; Madison S. Ricker of Midway; Austin B. Thompson and Madison G. Warner of Mohawk; and Candis D. Barnette, Christopher L. Bolton, Elijah P. Brown, Jessica L. Cox, Charly K. Flaglor, Kinner L. Flaglor, Garrett K. Gass, Jake A. Hardin, Xavier M. Hurley, Karyn R. Singh, Derrick L. Sizemore, Faith E. Smyth and Joshua T. Wallin of Mosheim.