Fillers Graduates
Kimberly Fillers of Greeneville graduated with a bachelor of science degree in Computer Information Systems from the University of the Cumberlands in May.
Holland Graduates
Ashlan Danelle Katherine Holland of Greeneville graduated from University of Tennessee at Martin with an undergraduate degree in May.
Nicholson Earns Doctorate
Rev. Casey Nicholson of Greeneville graduated with his doctor of ministry degree from Memphis Theological Seminary on May 16. Nicholson is an ordained Cumberland Presbyterian minister and a member of the Presbytery of East Tennessee, where he serves as chairman of that body’s board of missions. He graduates with a degree emphasis in pastoral counseling.
Students Awarded
Three local students have been named outstanding students at Walters State’s Niswonger Campus in Greeneville. Jessica I. Fazio of Afton, Shannon M. Greene of Bulls Gap and Savang Moua of Greeneville share this year’s Outstanding Niswonger Campus Student award. Moua also received a Faculty Senate scholarship from the college. Departmental awards have also been awarded to Johnnie N. Gregg of Bulls Gap for general studies, Zachary N. Harris of Bulls Gap for history, Andrea Bratton of Afton for accounting, Ashton M. Bride of Greeneville for nursing, Charity Franklin of Mosheim for respiratory care, Laura Harper of Mohawk and Calista Hensley of Greeneville for studio arts, and Amanda Lee of Greeneville for computer science.
Students Listed
Several local students have been named to Carson-Newman University’s dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 grading scale while taking 12 or more credit hours. Students named to the dean’s list include Sarah Hensley and Eimy Hurtado Quiroz of Chuckey; Kayla Marosites and Kelci Marosites of Fall Branch; Michaela Bender, Destiny Gosnell, Lexxi Harrison, Abigail Hudson, Mic Kriebel, Sara Preisendorfer, Katelynn Rector and Braelyn Wykle of Greeneville; Hailey Lamb of Mohawk and Aryn Sauceman of Mosheim.