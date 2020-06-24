Bible Earns Masters
James Thomas Andrew “Andy” Bible of Greene County graduated with a master of music performance degree from the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland in May. Bible was a member of the wind orchestra, symphony orchestra, brass chamber ensemble, brass quintet and University of Maryland Trumpet Studio at the university. Bible has accepted a position with the Army Band Program. After completing basic training, Bible will attend the Army School of Music in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and continue his music career with one of the Army’s regional bands. Bible graduated Cum Laude with his undergraduate degree in music performance from Middle Tennessee State University in 2018. Bible is a 2014 honors graduate of West Greene High School, where he was a member of the band. Locally Bible studied trumpet privately with Pete Hodges, piano with Jeanette Hawk and guitar with Mark Eades. He also played with the “Bee Smart Kids Brass Quintet” under the direction of Avery Blevins. Bible is the son of Tom and Barbara Bible.
Burkey Graduates
Thomas Burkey of Greeneville graduated from Centre College of Kentucky with a bachelor of arts degree in history, with a minor in international studies. Burkey was inducted into Pi Sigma Alpha Honor Society for Politics. He was recognized as an Academic All American in his third year at Centre College. Burkey received The John Howard Duff Jr. Memorial Award, which is presented to an outstanding junior exemplifying participation in all aspects of Centre College life. As a student Burkey served as a senator for Centre Student Government Association and is a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He also holds the college record as the first decathlete at Centre College and tied the institution’s record for high jump. Burkey is a 2016 graduate of Greeneville High School and is the son of Paul and Ruth Burkey.
Burkey Recognized
Nancy Katherine Burkey of Greeneville was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Centre College of Kentucky. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must maintain a GPA of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale while completing at least eight hours of regularly graded coursework. Burkey also received the Myrtie C. Franklin and Imogene F. Bennet Music Prize, which is awarded to an outstanding music student in their junior year, and was recently inducted into the National Leadership Fraternity Omicron Delta Kappa. She serves as a student senator for Centre Student Government Association and is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Burkey is a 2017 graduate of Greeneville High School.