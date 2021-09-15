Alyssa Abbot, a HomeLife Academy student from Greene County, was recognized for academic achievement by the National Society of High School Scholars. A press release from the society said it recognizes high school scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. According to the organization’s website, criteria to be considered include a cumulative GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, a score of 4 or higher on an AP exam or a score of 26 or higher on the ACT.
