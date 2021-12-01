Ellen Lipe, chief financial officer for Greeneville City Schools, was recently elected to serve as the next president for the Tennessee Association of School Business Officials (TASBO).
Her term will be for one year, and she will lead the organization throughout 2022, according to a press release from TASBO.
The TASBO board of directors coordinates an annual conference that brings together over 300 school business officials from across the state of Tennessee to share ideas, best practices and participate in professional development.
The conference, held in Murfreesboro, offers approximately 70 educational sessions, and is made possible each year by vendor partners, conference attendee registration fees, and over $80,000 in business partner sponsorships, the release said.
Having previously served as vice president and as a board member, Lipe has been instrumental in leading the organization, the release said.
Lipe holds a bachelor’s of business administration in accounting from East Tennessee State University and a master of accountancy from the University of Tennessee Knoxville. She also holds the designation of certified public accountant, school financial officer, and has passed nine of 10 exams required to earn her certified municipal finance officer certification in December, the release said.
“It is an honor to be named TASBO President. TASBO has been integral in helping me succeed as a school business official, and it is humbling to help continue the efforts of the Board in supporting our hard-working educators across the State of Tennessee,” Lipe said.