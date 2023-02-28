JOHNSON CITY – For Dr. Dawn Rowe, a professor in East Tennessee State University’s Clemmer College and program director for Access ETSU, inclusion isn’t so much about a space.
“It is really about people’s efforts to ensure that everybody feels a sense of belonging, that they are welcome and that they can contribute,” she said.
Such a sentiment helps guide Access ETSU, a program that has for years provided supplemental support to young adults with intellectual disabilities.
Access ETSU partners with area school systems, local agencies and much of the university community to connect students to a range of opportunities related to academics, career development and social skills.
Students who partake in the initiative are part of a two-year education plan that is personalized and planned based on the individual’s needs. Each student takes courses at ETSU and participates in vocational preparation based on interests and strengths. These students are also assigned a BucMate, a fellow ETSU student who offers important daily support, including help with organization and time management and having fun together on campus.
Dr. Daryl Carter, a professor of history and associate dean and director of the Black American Studies Program, is one of many faculty and administrative leaders who support Access ETSU.
“This gives students who would not have traditionally had a path to a university education the opportunity to come take courses and develop skills,” he said. “I have taught Access ETSU students, and it is a wonderful experience.”
Access ETSU is open to potential students 18-25 years old who have graduated from high school and/or exited from special education services, have a documented intellectual disability and have a personal desire to continue their education.