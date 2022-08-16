JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University ranks ninth in the nation among Fortune Education’s best online master’s in nursing programs in 2022, according to a news release.
Recognizing that classrooms are “no longer physical but virtual,” Fortune Education aims to guide readers in “navigating this new, rich and somewhat overwhelming world of education.” Its rankings are developed and produced by its editorial staff.
“We are proud and delighted that our MSN program is recognized on the national level by one of the most prestigious publications in the country,” said Dr. Leann Horsley, dean of the ETSU College of Nursing. “Our College of Nursing seeks to fulfill ETSU’s mission of improving the quality of life for people in our region and beyond, and we do this by producing practitioners and leaders who provide holistic care to rural, indigent, socioeconomically disadvantaged and high-risk communities.”
Students pursuing an MSN degree at ETSU may choose from four concentrations: family nurse practitioner (FNP), psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner (PMHNP), nursing administration and nursing education.
“Obtaining an online Master of Science in nursing degree can transform one’s career trajectory by providing opportunities for both autonomous and interdisciplinary practice,” said Dr. Lisa Haddad, associate dean for graduate programs in the ETSU College of Nursing. “Our online MSN program concentrations allow students to continue with family and work obligations while advancing their education and career, as well as their socioeconomic status. For instance, obtaining an MSN-FNP degree is associated with a salary average of about $105,500 within the United States, whereas the average RN salary is about $75,330, according to Payscale.com.”
“Our College of Nursing seeks graduate nursing students who are caring and have a passion for learning and helping others, and whose dedication and calling is to make life better for all people,” added Dr. Bernita Armstrong. “Our students, who are selected through a competitive process, recognize the need for advanced education and training to meet their professional goals. We seek out leaders and work individually with them to maximize each plan of study, ensuring they are successful.”
Armstrong is the director of the College of Nursing’s doctor of nursing practice (DNP), MSN, BSN-DNP and certificate programs.
To see Fortune’s online MSN program rankings, visit fortune.com/education/health/masters/rankings/best-online-masters-in-nursing/. To learn more about ETSU’s MSN program, visit etsu.edu/nursing/graduateprograms/msn.php.