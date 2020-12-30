JOHNSON CITY – The Governor’s School for the Scientific Exploration of Tennessee Heritage, offered by the East Tennessee State University Center of Excellence for Appalachian Studies and Services, is now accepting applications for summer 2021, a press release from the university said. The program will run May 30-June 25.
Students live on the ETSU campus and earn three hours of college credit. Rising juniors and seniors in Tennessee high schools or home schools are eligible to apply, but applications must be submitted through the school counselor, the release said. Interested students should see their school counselor.
The deadline for applications is Jan. 15, 2021. More information is available at the school website, www.etsu.edu/cas/cass/governors/, or by calling the Appalachian Studies office at 423-439-7995.
The Tennessee Governor’s Schools provide challenging learning experiences for rising 11th and 12th grade students nominated by high school faculty. The ETSU Appalachian Studies School is the only Governor’s School dedicated to studying the history of Tennessee, and the only one focused on the Appalachian mountain region, the release said. Students participate in a wide range of learning experiences, including paleontology, environmental studies, pioneer life, traditional music and dance, and the history of the diverse cultures and peoples who have inhabited this region for thousands of years.
In order to accomplish this, the Appalachian Studies program collaborates with several other departments, as well as with state parks and historic sites, including The ETSU Natural History Museum and Gray Fossil Site, ETSU College of Public Health, Roan Mountain State Park, Rocky Mount State Historic Site, Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park and Fort Loudon State Park. In the event that COVID-19 prevents an on-campus experience, plans are in place to offer an online program, as was done in 2020, according to the release.
The Appalachian Studies Governor’s School was the fifth Governor’s School to be chartered in 1987, and it is now one of 11 in the state, the release said.
“We are so pleased to be able to offer this important program once again,” said Dr. Ron Roach, chair of the Department of Appalachian Studies and director of the Center of Excellence. “ETSU and the Department of Appalachian Studies are dedicated to serving this region and its communities, and Governor’s School is an outstanding opportunity for our high school students. These students get to experience college life, be challenged academically and also learn about the beauty and history of the Appalachian region. We still have slots available and encourage students to see their guidance counselors and apply.”
Dr. Rebecca Adkins Fletcher, assistant professor in Appalachian Studies, will direct the 2021 Governor’s School, assisted by Dr. Scott Honeycutt from the Department of Literature and Language. All participating students will earn three college credits in the History of Tennessee, taught by Senior Lecturer Melanie Storie of the ETSU History Department.
The Center of Excellence for Appalachian Studies and Services, founded in 1984, includes the Regional Resources Institute, the Archives of Appalachia, and the Reece Museum, according to the release. CASS is part of ETSU’s Department of Appalachian Studies, which offers a wide range of programs, including a master’s degree in Appalachian Studies, graduate certificates in Appalachian Studies and in Heritage Interpretation and Museum Studies, a Scottish and Irish Studies program, and several undergraduate minors. The Department also includes the Bluegrass, Old-Time, and Country Music Studies Program, the release said. Online courses are available.
Students interested in participating in Governor’s School should contact a high school administrator, school counselor or other faculty member. The Department of Appalachian Studies welcomes applications from all interested and qualified students, the release said.
More information is available at the Tennessee Governor’s Schools website, www.tn.gov/education/instruction/tdoe-governors-schools.html.