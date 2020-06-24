East Tennessee State University’s College of Nursing has been ranked in the top 50 best bachelor of science in nursing programs in the country by Study.com.
Study.com evaluated hundreds of schools for this list using data from the U.S. Department of Education and its own research and ranked schools based on academic and career resources for nursing students, the quality of education, program accessibility and other factors, a press release from ETSU said.
The ETSU College of Nursing ranked 43rd on the list.
In the ranking, Study.com highlighted the college’s seven track options that are available to students who desire an undergraduate degree in nursing, the release said. These options include a traditional bachelor’s program, several accelerated bachelor’s options, and tracks for current registered nurses and licensed practical nurses who want to complete their bachelor’s degree.
“At the ETSU College of Nursing, we have convenient BSN options for current nurses and for those who are just beginning their nursing education,” said Dr. Melessia Webb, associate dean for undergraduate programs. “We are extremely proud of this ranking, which reflects the hard work of our faculty and students.
“As we have done in the past, we will continue to grow and expand our programs to meet the health care needs in the Appalachian Highlands and across the state and the region.”
Employment of registered nurses is expected to grow 12 percent from 2018 to 2028, and registered nurses who have a bachelor’s degree will have better job prospects than those without one, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
To learn more about the ETSU College of Nursing’s bachelor’s degree programs, visit www.etsu.edu/nursing. For the complete 2020 best bachelor’s of science in nursing programs, visit https://study.com/resources/bsn-schools.