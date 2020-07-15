East Tennessee State University’s Board of Trustees will hold a special called meeting on Friday at 1 p.m.
In accordance with Executive Order 51 issued by Governor Bill Lee, the current operational status of the university, and for the safety of the ETSU community, the meeting will be conducted permitting participation by electronic or other means of communication, a notice from the university said.
The agenda will include budget and academic updates.
Public attendance to the meeting will be available via livestream at www.etsu.edu/trustees/livestream.php.
When they become available, the agenda and accompanying materials will be posted online at www.etsu.edu/trustees under “Meeting Schedule & Materials.”
For more information, call 423-439-4317. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.