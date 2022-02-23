JOHNSON CITY – What if East Tennessee State University became a premier destination for cutting-edge academic programs? What if the university, already known for enrolling a high number of students who are first in their families to attend college, doubled the number of first-generation students attending and graduating? What if ETSU expanded partnerships with businesses and community organizations, allowing students to spend as much time learning outside of classrooms as within them?
These were some of the ideas presented during a meeting of the ETSU board of trustees Friday as university officials discussed a strategic visioning process that began 18 months ago. Referred to as the “Committee for 125, Chapter 2,” the initiative is intended to set a course for innovation across the region. Participants in the process have been tasked with completely rethinking and revitalizing the university’s offerings, operations and practices in advance of the 125th anniversary of its founding.
“‘What if?’ is a powerful question,” ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland said. “It allows us to think beyond our everyday constraints and open up our imaginations. Since 1911, this university has held steadfast to a singular mission: to improve the quality of life for people in this region and beyond. Our purpose has not changed – but the world certainly has. So, the ways we work to achieve that goal must shift, as well.”
Over the past 18 months, the Committee for 125, Chapter 2, in conjunction with nationally recognized higher education leaders, members of the ETSU board of trustees, community leaders, university employees, students and alumni, have participated in focus groups and planning sessions intended to chart the university’s direction over the next decade. Noland said input from individuals throughout the community is crucial for success.
“This university’s impact is not limited to the boundaries of its campus,” he said. “What we do at ETSU will influence the future economic development, culture, opportunities and well-being for people in East Tennessee and across the world. Improving quality of life is not something you do for people. It is something you do with people. Our communities are on this journey with us, and we must work together to thrive.”
Also, during the meeting, Noland paid tribute to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional commitments to the university. Leonard Robertson was recognized for serving 45 years (and counting) as an ETSU professor and researcher.
Noland also expressed gratitude and admiration in honor of a founding member of the ETSU board of trustees, Jim Powell, a longstanding and ardent ETSU supporter who passed away earlier this month. Powell and his wife Sandy established an unparalleled legacy of scholarship funding at ETSU and throughout the region. To date, the scholarships they funded have helped more than 4,000 students pursue higher education in Tennessee. In addition, the Powells provided major funding to support a state-of-the-art recital venue – Powell Hall – in the Martin Center for the Arts. They donated world-class keyboard instruments for the music department and, for years, offered student travel funding to help the ETSU choral programs to perform abroad. The Powell family also provided support for faculty and programs in the College of Business and Technology and for intercollegiate student-athletes – especially for those athletes on the ETSU men’s and women’s basketball teams.
