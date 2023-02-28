JOHNSON CITY – This summer, East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine will offer two free programs for high school students who are interested in a career in medicine.
The first program is “Doc for a Day” to be held June 2. This one-day event is designed for rising high school juniors to introduce them to ETSU and the Quillen College of Medicine. The day will include a campus tour, special discussions with admissions counselors, tours of the anatomy lab and simulation center and time learning more about the medical profession with Dr. Tom Kincer, associate dean and director for Rural and Community Programs.
The second program is Quillen’s annual Rural High School Medical Camp June 12-16. For rising high school seniors or recent graduates, the program is organized around a weeklong summer camp for up to 20 rural high school students. Students will be introduced to disciplines of medicine with hands-on experience, learn about admissions to both ETSU and the Quillen College of Medicine and be provided with a brief tour of both campuses. Evenings are spent doing various activities around Johnson City. Students are encouraged to stay in a dormitory on ETSU’s campus for the duration of the camp at no cost.
This year’s programs will include hands-on experiences and some lectures. Some of the most popular programs have included wilderness medicine, the human simulation lab, sports medicine and public health. All meals are included.
The “Doc for a Day” event and Rural High School Medical Camp are free thanks to support from the Tennessee Center for Health Workforce Development, ETSU and the Quillen College of Medicine.
Tennessee students from rural high schools as well as out-of-state counties that border Northeast Tennessee are eligible to apply for these programs. Space is limited. The deadline to apply is April 25.