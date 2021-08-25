The East Tennessee State University College of Nursing held a virtual and in-person pinning and convocation ceremony Aug. 13 for its almost 200 August graduates. The ceremony was held at ETSU’s new Martin Center for the Arts, according to a press release from the university.
“The ETSU College of Nursing is one of the few colleges of nursing across the state graduating such a large group of nurses over the summer,” said Dr. Kathryn Wilhoit, who served as interim dean of the college from January to August 2021. “Not only are we preparing new nurses to address the nursing shortage in our state, but ETSU College of Nursing also offers convenient opportunities for LPNs to further their nursing education and complete their BSN, and for nurses to pursue graduate degrees.”
The August ceremony honored 135 bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) graduates, 34 master of science in nursing (MSN) graduates, three students who completed post-graduate certificates, 17 doctor of nursing practice (DNP) graduates, and two Ph.D. graduates, the release said.
Students received their nursing pins, and the graduate students received their hoods at the Aug. 13 ceremony.
The majority of the BSN graduates this semester were from the LPN to BSN program, according to the release. The August graduates represent nine states and one foreign country as well as 45 Tennessee counties. Of the baccalaureate degrees awarded, 42 were from the upper eight East Tennessee counties.
“I am extremely proud of our graduates and of our College of Nursing faculty for their dedication and commitment to the nursing profession. Over the past year, COVID-19 has presented many challenges to health care and education, but our faculty and students have successfully navigated those challenges,” Wilhoit said. “We need good nurses now more than ever before, and seeing another class of stellar nurses, BSNs, MSNs, DNPs and Ph.D. nurses walk across the stage is so rewarding. They will make a difference.”
This week, Wilhoit passed the leadership torch to Dr. Leann Horsley, who joined the ETSU College of Nursing as the new dean on Aug. 16.
To learn more about ETSU College of Nursing programs, visit www.etsu.edu/nursing.