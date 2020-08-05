JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University’s College of Nursing is offering four online information sessions throughout August for nurses who are interested in pursuing a nursing graduate degree, a press release from the university said.
The sessions will be offered via Zoom on:
- Wednesday, Aug. 5, 11 a.m.-noon
- Thursday, Aug. 13, noon to 1 p.m.
- Monday, Aug. 17, 4-5 p.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 25, 8-9 a.m.
“These sessions will be useful for nurses who are considering continuing their education, advancing their careers or focusing their interests,” said Karen Hirst, assistant dean of student services in the College of Nursing. “We will have staff and faculty available to answer questions about our programs and the admissions process.”
The College of Nursing graduate degrees include a master of science in nursing (M.S.N.), doctor of nursing practice (D.N.P.) and doctor of philosophy in nursing (Ph.D.). They also offer several post-graduate certificate programs.
The Zoom link to attend the online sessions is https://etsu.zoom.us/j/97876696784.
For additional information, contact Linda Raines at rainselt@etsu.edu or 423-439-4066. To learn more about the programs, visit www.etsu.edu/nursing/graduateprograms/default.php.