JOHNSON CITY – U.S. News & World Report ranked East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine No. 3 in the country for “Medical Schools with the Most Graduates Practicing in Health Professional Shortage Areas.”
The “Best Graduate School Rankings” released Tuesday by U.S. News also ranked Quillen high in several other categories, the university announced in a news release, including:
- No. 33 among “Medical Schools with the Most Graduates Practicing in Rural Areas;”
- No. 34 among “Medical Schools with the Most Graduates Practicing in Primary Care;” and
- No. 65 in the “Medical Schools: Primary Care” category.
“These rankings underscore the success the Quillen College of Medicine has achieved during the past four decades in meeting the health care needs of the underserved – here in our region and across the nation,” said Dr. Kimberly D. McCorkle, provost and senior vice president for Academics. “ETSU remains a top destination for aspiring primary care physicians who want to meet this critical health care need.”
Quillen’s commitment to serving the underserved, primary care and rural medicine is reflected in its award-winning and popular programs, the university said in the news release, including the Rural Primary Care Track, the Appalachian Preceptorship and several programs and camps aimed at recruiting rural high school students to the medical profession. In addition, Quillen has recently added a new pathway program called EQUIP (Extending Quillen to the Underserved through an Integrated Program) for high school and college students interested in practicing medicine in rural areas.
“These rankings speak to every part of the Quillen College of Medicine mission, which is to educate future physicians, especially those with an interest in primary care, to practice in underserved rural communities,” said Dr. Bill Block, ETSU vice president for Clinical Affairs and dean of Quillen College of Medicine. “The fact that we have been nationally ranked among medical schools is gratifying in and of itself. However, it is even more special that we have been recognized specifically for areas that are on point with our mission and values. These rankings reflect the commitment and hard work of our faculty, staff, students and alumni.”
To learn more about Quillen, visit etsu.edu/com.
COLLEGE OF PUBLIC HEALTH
ETSU’s College of Public Health was listed among the “Best Graduate Schools – Public Health Programs” in the 2023 rankings released by U.S. News & World Report.
The ETSU College of Public Health was ranked No. 63, which makes it:
- among the top third of all schools and programs in the country;
- among the top 10 schools in the southeast (including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee); and
- the top-ranked public program in Tennessee.
In addition, ETSU improved more from its previous ranking – from No. 82 in 2022 to No. 63 in 2023 – than any other school in the country, according to the news release.
“When ETSU was accredited in 2009, we were the smallest school of public health in the country, and were unranked by U.S. News and World Report as recently as 2011,” said Dr. Randy Wykoff, dean of the College of Public Health. “It is a tremendous reflection on our faculty and staff that we are now in the top third of all schools and programs in the country and the top ranked public program in Tennessee.
“I am also pleased that we increased our ranking by a greater amount than any other school in the country – reflecting our continued commitment to assuring that we live up to our vision statement of providing students an ‘exceptional educational experience in a world-class environment.’”
The College of Public Health houses several major research centers at ETSU, as well as undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs that enjoy a high rate of job placement and acceptance into graduate and professional programs, according to the news release.
“Our College of Public Health is an innovative leader in public health research, particularly in the areas of addiction science, women’s health, and rural health issues,” McCorkle said.
“Our improving rankings are also consistent with the steady growth in enrollment that we have seen over the past decade – more than doubling the number of students in the college – and in the fact that 99% of our alumni report satisfaction with their overall educational experience,” Wykoff said.
The U.S. News Best Health Schools rankings are based solely on the results of peer assessment surveys sent to deans, other administrators or faculty at accredited degree programs or schools in each discipline. Those surveyed included 195 public health schools and programs accredited by the Council on Education for Public Health.
To learn more about the U.S. News rankings, visit www.usnews.com/grad.
To learn more about the ETSU College of Public Health, visit etsu.edu/cph.