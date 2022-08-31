JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University welcomed more than 2,000 first-year students last week. New student enrollment at ETSU looks to be 9% higher than last year and 23% higher than in 2020, according to early enrollment data released by the university.
The ACT scores and high school GPAs of the entering class also have increased. Preliminary data show that the average ACT score for incoming students is 23, and the average high school GPA is 3.53.
“ETSU is increasingly being recognized as a destination school,” President Brian Noland said. “Students in the region — and well beyond — are coming to ETSU for our world-class programs and the unique experiences we offer on campus. The beauty of the Appalachian Highlands and the region’s arts, culture, and adventure opportunities are also highly attractive.”
ETSU’s student body this past spring included students from all 50 states and 58 countries. New student enrollment from the Virginia and North Carolina counties bordering the region is up 75% over last year. Additionally, many high school students are getting a jump start on college at ETSU. Dual enrollment increased by 40% over last year.
Total enrollment at the university is likely to be slightly higher than in 2021, indicating that attendance figures are rebounding from the losses of the pandemic.
“This year’s junior and senior classes are smaller than usual due to the enrollment drops during the pandemic,” Dr. Joe Sherlin, vice president for Student Life and Enrollment, said. “Many students skipped college altogether during that time or took time off to deal with personal issues. We’re working hard to get them back. Earning a college degree remains one of the most powerful levers for achieving economic mobility. We want to ensure students don’t miss out on a lifetime of opportunity due to a rough couple of years.”
Last week, ETSU officials reported that on-campus housing is at total capacity.
“It’s an exciting time for us,” Sherlin said. “The energy on campus is thrilling.”