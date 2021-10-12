All Time Low and Swae Lee will headline the Fall 2021 Outdoor Concert at East Tennessee State University, hosted by the university's Student Government Association on Oct. 25.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. on ETSU's campus at the "Back Yard" adjacent to the Wayne G. Basler Center for Physical Activity, a press release from the university said. Gates will open at 6 p.m.
All Time Low started out as a high school cover band in 2003 in the suburbs of Baltimore before morphing into a melodic pop-punk act. Their albums include “So Wrong, It’s Right” and “Future Hearts,” a pop album titled “Last Young Renegade,” and their latest album in their signature style, “Wake Up Sunshine.”
Members include singer/guitarist Alex Gaskarth, guitarist Jack Barakat, bassist Zack Merrick and drummer Rian Dawson.
American rapper and singer/songwriter Swae Lee first found success as part of the Southern sibling hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd. At the height of the pair’s mainstream success with the 2016 chart-topper “Black Beatles,” he branched out as a solo artist, maintaining a strong chart presence with collaborations with French Montana, Travis Scott, Post Malone, and Kane Brown and Khalid.
Lee’s latest single as a solo artist is “Dance Like No One is Watching,” and he is featured on Alicia Keys’ single, “La La.”
ETSU students receive one free ticket and may purchase up to four guest tickets for $10 each with valid ID. ETSU staff and faculty may purchase up to five tickets for $10 each with valid ID. Tickets must be purchased using ID Bucs at the Carrier Center front desk on the second floor of the D.P. Culp Student Center.
Public tickets are available in advance through Oct. 24 for $18 each at etsu.edu/concerts, and on the day of show at the gate for $25 each.
Visit etsu.edu/concerts for more information on the concert and event regulations.
For more information, call the ETSU Office of Student Activities and Organizations at 423-439-6633. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346 by Oct. 18. Accommodation requests made after that date cannot be guaranteed.