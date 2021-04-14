Thursday is the priority date for current and incoming East Tennessee State University students to have their financial aid ready for the fall semester, a press release from the university said.
Students should make sure to do the following:
- Submit the 2021-22 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) using ETSU’s school code: 003487
- Complete the verification process to confirm that the information entered on the FAFSA is correct
- Provide any requested documentation as quickly as possible
“It is so important that students meet this priority date,” said Catherine Morgan, director of financial aid and scholarships at ETSU. “For one thing, doing so will help ease some stress and allow students to breathe a little easier as the fall semester approaches. For another, some funding opportunities are limited, operating on a first-come, first-served basis.”
ETSU provides students and their families with an array of services, the release said.
For free assistance submitting the FAFSA, local students have access to the Educational Opportunity Center (EOC). New EOC participants must complete a short application. This application and additional information may be found at www.etsu.edu/academicaffairs/trio/eoc/. Students may also call the EOC at 423-392-8041.
Financial Aid and Scholarships also offers a 24/7 “chatbot” service named Bucky, as well as Financial Aid TV, according to the release. ETSU also provides students a personal financial aid counselor. These resources and more are available at www.etsu.edu/financial-aid-and-scholarships.
“We are proud to provide many resources to assist students and their families,” Morgan said. “We are here to help, so we encourage students to reach out with any questions they have.”
The ETSU Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships may also be reached at 423-439-4300 or finaid@etsu.edu.