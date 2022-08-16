JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University has issued a call to alumni of the ETSU Choirs to gather for a special reunion concert.
The event, which will help kick off Homecoming week at ETSU, happens at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 15, in the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts.
“We are inviting all eras of the ETSU Choirs to come together for what will be a truly special evening,” said Dr. Alan Stevens, director of choral activities and chair of the Department of Music.
ETSU is home to many award-winning choirs, and alumni members of Chorale, Jazz Singers, BucsWorth, Times a Lady, Greyscale and other vocal ensembles are encouraged to attend. The event will feature a special tribute to Greyscale, which celebrates its 10-year anniversary this fall.
Current and former conductors will also be present, including Stevens, Dr. Tom Jenrette, Dr. Lauren Ramey, Dr. Matthew Potterton and Kathryn May.
On-site registration begins at noon on Oct. 15 in the Martin Center lobby, though organizers strongly encourage registering in advance to give an accurate count for music. Do so at bit.ly/3AkSGaN .
Rehearsals will run throughout the day with breaks for lunch and dinner. The concert is free and open to the public.
“We ask alumni of the ETSU Choirs to help us spread the word to their fellow graduates about this exciting concert,” Stevens said. “The newly renovated Martin Center is a beautiful place to perform, and we are thrilled that we can offer this venue to our alumni from all eras of the ETSU choral program. I am especially thrilled to have ‘Doc’ Jenrette back with us for his first opportunity to conduct in the Martin Center Grand Hall.”