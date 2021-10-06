An initiative launched recently by East Tennessee State University called Bucky’s FAFSA Challenge aims to encourage current and potential college students to file the 2022-2023 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), according to a press release from the university.
“The FAFSA is your gateway to all federal financial aid, as well as the starting point for many other funding opportunities,” said Catherine Morgan, director of the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships at ETSU. “Put simply, filing the FAFSA accurately and timely is incredibly important, and we want to provide any assistance you might need.”
To complete Bucky’s FAFSA Challenge, students must file the 2022-2023 FAFSA by Oct. 31. Participants, including area high school seniors, will be entered to win a gift basket that includes a tumbler, T-shirt, cell phone wallet and pens, the release said.
The 2022-2023 FAFSA period opened on Friday. Morgan encouraged students to file the FAFSA online (https://studentaid.gov/h/apply-for-aid/fafsa) and use the IRS Data Retrieval tool.
The university offers a variety of ways for students and their parents to receive help filing the FAFSA, according to the release.
From 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, on the third floor of ETSU’s D.P. Culp Student Center, the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships is hosting Tri-Cities Financial Aid Night. Staff will be present to help students and their families file the 2022-2023 FAFSA, as well as answer questions related to admissions and funding, the release said.
For additional free assistance submitting the FAFSA, students living in the Tennessee counties of Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi or Washington have access to the Educational Opportunity Center. New Educational Opportunity Center participants must complete a short application, which may be found at etsu.edu/academicaffairs/trio/eoc. Students may also call the center at 423-392-8041.
Financial Aid and Scholarships also offers a 24/7 “chatbot” service named Bucky, as well as Financial Aid TV, and the university provides students a personal financial aid counselor. These resources and more are available at etsu.edu/financial-aid-and-scholarships.
To learn more about Bucky’s FAFSA Challenge and Tri-Cities Financial Aid Night, visit etsu.edu/financial-aid-and-scholarships/events.php.
For more information, call the ETSU Office of Financial Aid at 423-439-4300. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.