East Tennessee State University will launch the state’s first Master of Fine Arts in digital media beginning this fall.
Combining art and technology curriculum, the goal of the new MFA in digital media will be to meet the growing industry need for highly qualified digital artists by providing an avenue for advanced graduate-level study in digital media studio practice, a press release from the university said. The application deadline for fall 2021 is Aug. 1.
The program aligns with standards set by the National Association of Schools of Art and Design and is available to individuals who seek further training in animation, visual effects, game design, motion graphics, 3D and UI/UX and more. Recent college graduates and existing professionals alike will fine-tune their craft for successful careers in the creative economy, the release said.
“We’re excited to begin this new chapter in the history of ETSU’s digital media program,” said department chair Dr. Marty Fitzgerald. “Our students are well-equipped to choose from a number of career paths from animation to game development, and our digital media undergrads have worked on notable creative properties including ‘Borderlands,’ ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier,’ ‘Intergalactic Pizza Delivery Guy,’ ‘Thor Ragnarok,’ ‘Halo,’ ‘RWBY,’ ‘Crucible,’ and ‘Justice League.’ Now, as students have an opportunity to be a part of Tennessee’s first MFA in digital media, they have added prospects to make an even greater impact in the field.”
Credit hours for the new MFA include 12 that are dedicated to advancing skills in their digital media specialization, an additional 12 dedicated toward teamwork in digital media projects for internal and external clients, six dedicated to experimenting with new technologies, and 12 dedicated to the culminating experience.
For more information about admission requirements, the application process and additional credit hours, visit etsudigitalmedia.com/mfa. Those interested may also contact Todd Emma, graduate coordinator, at emma@etsu.edu.