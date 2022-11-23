JOHNSON CITY – The Clemmer College at East Tennessee State University has launched a “Thank an Educator” campaign aimed at raising awareness of the many ways that educators, from teachers to counselors to principals, benefit their students.
“Educators devote so much of their time, energy and efforts to preparing the next generation,” said Dr. Janna Scarborough, dean of the Clemmer College. “This campaign is designed to celebrate them.”
To participate, film a video of yourself describing the positive impact an educator had on your life. Then, upload it to your social media platforms, such as Facebook or Twitter, with the hashtag #ThankAnEducator.
“For more than a century, ETSU has been preparing highly trained educators who go out into the world and improve the quality of life for people in our region and beyond,” said Dr. Kimberly D. McCorkle, ETSU provost and senior vice president for Academics. “With our ‘Thank an Educator’ campaign, we hope to highlight the critical work educators are doing.”
Clemmer College offers a range of advanced study, including nine undergraduate degrees, 16 minors, 23 graduate degrees, 14 graduate certificates, as well as doctoral programs in several fields.
Over the last year, faculty members have secured major grants, including $1.25 million to support a project known as the Rural Initiative for Training Administrators with Special Education Expertise and a $7 million grant to support the project titled STEM, Literacy and Computation in Education for School Leaders. Clemmer is working to help those with disabilities, securing a grant worth more than $3 million earlier this year.