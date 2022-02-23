JOHNSON CITY – Students interested in learning more about the pharmacy profession can attend “GattonRx Summer Camp” at East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy, June 6-10. Registration is $75, and the deadline to apply is May 2.
The day camp is open to rising high school juniors, seniors and college students. Other levels may be considered on an individual basis. Lunch is provided each day.
Activities include learning about the pharmacy profession from experienced faculty; conducting patient assessment procedures; discovering pharmacy compounding techniques; practicing pharmacotherapy on human simulators; hearing from students about their experience at Gatton; admissions workshop sessions; tours of Gatton College of Pharmacy and the ETSU Interprofessional Education and Research Center; and growing in community with other future pharmacists.
“We are very excited to host these day camps and give students the ability to learn about the pharmacy profession in a safe and fun environment,” said Joy Hurley, director of the summer camp.
Learn more and register at etsu.edu/pharmacycamp. For questions, contact pharmacy@etsu.edu or 423-439-6338.