East Tennessee State University’s College of Public Health is now offering a Health Data Analytics Graduate Certificate, which is designed to help health care workers use data to improve decision-making and enhance communication skills.
According to a press release from the university, the program, which can be completed in as few as nine months either on campus or online, was designed by faculty with substantial experience working in data management and analytics roles in public health and health care systems.
Applications are currently being accepted for fall enrollment.
“This program is ideal for people in public health systems or clinical systems who have a knack for numbers and data and perhaps have become or want to become the ‘data person’ for their organization or program,” said Dr. Michael Smith, director of the program and assistant professor in the Department of Health Services Management and Policy. “The program is also well suited for people seeking to transition into data-related careers or professionals who want to develop skills to improve data-informed decisions in their organizations.”
The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that demand for leaders in health fields with data analytics expertise will continue to grow, with a 19% projected job growth in data analytics and data science; 17% projected job growth in health service management; and 13% job growth in health informatics between 2016 and 2026, the release said.
The Health Data Analytics Graduate Certificate is interdisciplinary, including courses focusing on the foundational components of epidemiology and biostatistics, data visualization, data modeling, and using data to inform decisions to improve organizations and programs.
There is no requirement for previous coding experience (such as SAS, SQL, Python, or R) to enroll in this certificate program, the release said. Students without coding experience will develop coding skills in the certificate program. Students with coding experience will have opportunities to sharpen and apply their coding skills.
“We have created the program with flexibility as a key component,” Smith said. “Students can take all of the courses online, on campus, or take a mixture of both types of course delivery.”
The convenient online course delivery was appealing to Lauren Junge-Maughan, who is currently enrolled in ETSU’s Health Data Analytics Certificate.
“As a manager in a hospital where interpreting data is key, this program has enabled me to gain important skills in data analysis, visualization, and insight that I am applying to my current role,” Junge-Maughan said. “I am certain that the skills that I learn in this program will prove invaluable as I continue to advance in my career by giving me the ability to make data-driven decisions that will improve my organization.”
To learn more or to apply, visit www.etsu.edu/cph/hsmp/analyticscert.php.