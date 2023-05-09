East Tennessee State University’s Entrepreneurship Program is partnering with FoundersForge, a leading local entrepreneur center, and the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce, to host the inaugural High School Entrepreneur’s Boot Camp.
This four-day summer camp runs June 26-29, and is open to students in grades 8-12, including home-schooled students at the equivalent grade level.
The High School Entrepreneur’s Boot Camp happens on the ETSU campus 10 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.
This program aims to instill valuable life skills, innovative thinking and leadership qualities in participating students while providing them with the tools and resources to develop their entrepreneurial talents.
Students will have the opportunity to work closely with local entrepreneurs and industry experts. They will form teams and collaborate to generate ideas, validate their concepts and build the foundation for their own companies.
Participants will also learn how to effectively market their ideas and create pitch decks to present to an audience of entrepreneurs, investors and other stakeholders.
On the final day of the event, each team will showcase their innovative solutions and pitch their ideas in a competition for cash prizes.
The camp will not only foster the development of the next generation of business leaders, organizers said, but also create lasting connections between young entrepreneurs and the local business community.
Organizers ask parents, teachers and community members to support and recommend students who exhibit creativity, a strong work ethic and an interest in entrepreneurship.