JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy is offering in-person open house events for prospective students interested in pursuing a career in pharmacy. The dates are:
- April 30, 1-4:30 p.m.
- May 10, 4-6:30 p.m.
The events will include a welcome from Dean Debbie Byrd, an overview of the college’s nationally recognized program, a chance to talk with student pharmacists and faculty, admissions information and tours of campus.
“We are excited to offer these preview days to give prospective students a chance to learn more about some of the over 30 unique pharmacy career options that they can experience while at Gatton College of Pharmacy,” said Byrd. “With the COVID-19 pandemic still an urgent concern in the Appalachian Highlands and beyond, the world needs pharmacists more than ever before to serve on the front lines.”
Register for the open house events at etsu.edu/RxOpenHouse .
Those who apply for admission by June 1 are be eligible for a $6,000 Dean's Scholarship. To schedule a virtual workshop with pharmacy admissions, or to schedule a separate campus tour, email pharmacy@etsu.edu or call 423-439-6338.
ETSU Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy was founded in 2005. Learn more at www.etsu.edu/pharmacy .