JOHNSON CITY – A course to train pharmacy technicians will be offered by East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development Aug. 31-Nov. 16.
This class, limited to 35 students, will train assistants to assist pharmacists in handling medications and serving patients. Those who pass the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) examination become nationally certified.
The course instructor is Cheryl Ollry, a pharmacy technician with the James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center. She has over 15 years of experience in retail and hospital pharmacy.
“This class is well worth the money,” said Laura Harman, who completed the course in winter 2021. “It is affordable compared to other programs and the content is quality. Although it is an accelerated course, the class schedule and the instructor’s lesson plans make it easy to digest the information in a short period of time and to prepare for the PTCB exam.
“Cheryl Ollry is not only knowledgeable but is genuinely driven to make certain her students understand the information. She makes herself available for follow-up one-on-one, and she goes above expectations to give students potential leads for employment.”
The course now offers more sessions to accommodate PTCB requirements. Students may choose to attend the live class that will meet on the ETSU campus in room 203 of Ross Hall or virtually. Classes will be held 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The textbook is included in the registration fee, which is $500 through Aug. 20 and $600 after that date. Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) funding is available for those who are eligible. The PTCB exam requires a separate fee of $129.
For more information or registration, call 800-222-3878 or visit http://etsuaw.etsu.edu and click on “Programs,” and then “Health Care.” For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.