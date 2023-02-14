JOHNSON CITY – The Quillen College of Medicine at East Tennessee State University has developed a new program for students to complete their medical degree in less time and with less cost, according to a news release.
Tri-TRAILS, a three-year directed pathway, also provides participating students an opportunity to match into one of five residency programs.
“This new approach to our curriculum allows highly qualified candidates to complete medical school in a three-year period,” said Dr. William Block, ETSU vice president for clinical affairs and dean of Quillen College of Medicine. “This helps them to limit the cost while it provides our region with an increase in well-trained and talented physicians.”
Students participating in Tri-TRAILS will complete the first three years of the TRAILS (Team-based Rural Applied Integrated Learning System) curriculum with students in the four-year program. It includes the integration of basic and clinical sciences with opportunities for early clinical experiences, state-of-the-art interprofessional training and simulation, and multiple service learning and community outreach opportunities.
The directed pathway includes an additional eight weeks of clinical experience between the first and second year and the opportunity to complete the pre-clerkship preceptor experience with faculty within a chosen residency program. Students may match into one of five residency programs: internal medicine, pediatrics or family medicine in Bristol, Johnson City or Kingsport.
“As a prior Quillen graduate of a grant-funded, three-year program, I can attest to the benefits this accelerated track will offer for select students preferentially committed to a career in a primary care specialty,” said Dr. Beth Anne Fox, vice dean for academic affairs at Quillen. “It afforded me reduced student debt and an earlier advancement into family medicine.”
After students have completed their clerkships, they will take the United States Medical Licensing Examination Step 2 CK Exam, participate in a keystone experience and complete the required sub-internship and intensive care unit experience to satisfy all graduation requirements.
Students interested in the program must first be accepted to Quillen prior to applying for the three-year directed pathway. The deadline for applications is April 1.