JOHNSON CITY – Dr. Kevin Brooks wants to see “deeper, more meaningful relationships” continue to be established at East Tennessee State University.
Appointed last fall as the director of the Mary V. Jordan Multicultural Center, he believes the center is uniquely positioned to help accomplish that goal, according to a news release.
“The Multicultural Center creates programs, services and initiatives that bring people together so they can share and exchange their experiences,” he said.
The center aims to help everyone, regardless of cultural background, feel included. Brooks also wants to see positive intercultural interaction and a broadening of cultural awareness at ETSU.
A quick look at the center’s events, in partnership with the Black Affairs Association, during Black History Month bears that out.
Brooks recently spoke about the meaning and purpose of Black History Month, there was a civil rights and social justice education meeting and a Super Bowl party, among many other events.
Through it all, from fun events to more serious gatherings, student learning is the most critical, he said.
“It’s an opportunity for students, faculty and staff to interact with one another and establish a deeper, more meaningful relationship,” he said. “The Multicultural Center is a supportive place that helps individuals who enter the center maximize their full potential to be the best they are capable of being.”