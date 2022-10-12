JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University’s online Bachelor of Science degree in radiologic science ranks third in the country, according to EduMed.org’s rankings of the “Best Online Radiology Tech Programs for 2023.”
“ETSU’s College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences is a hub for some of the nation’s fastest-growing health care professions, including radiography,” said Dr. A. Lynn Williams, interim dean of the college. “In order to meet workforce needs, it is imperative that our programs provide high-quality and convenient options for students who want to pursue these in-demand fields. Our 100% online radiography program does just that.”
The ETSU online radiologic science degree completion program is designed for working radiologic professionals with an Associate of Applied Science (A.A.S.) degree in radiography science. This online Bachelor of Science offers the opportunity for radiographers to obtain their B.S. degree by using more of their A.A.S. hours than would normally transfer to a four-year institution.
In addition to the online degree completion program, ETSU also offers the radiologic science program to students in an on-ground format.
For the past six years, ETSU’s program has boasted a 100% job placement rate.
There are various career opportunities available with this degree. Many graduates further their education and specialize to obtain positions working in CT, MRI, radiation therapy, mammography, nuclear medicine, sonography and interventional radiography.
“Our graduates are well prepared for the jobs that are awaiting them after graduation,” said Dr. Kimberly D. McCorkle, provost and senior vice president for Academics. “Our program prepares them for a career in radiologic sciences and for advancement and leadership opportunities in their field.”
To compile its rankings, EduMed uses government data provided by The Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and assigns weights and ranks schools based on a mix of affordability, support services and online program availability metrics.
Learn more about the ETSU College Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences at etsu.edu/crhs.
NURSING PROGRAM
ETSU is among the top online nursing programs in Tennessee for 2023, according to a new ranking released by EduMed.org.
The ETSU College of Nursing is ranked No. 2 in the state for its online undergraduate, master’s and doctoral-level nursing programs.
“As the largest nursing program in Tennessee, ETSU is committed to addressing the health care needs of our region and state,” said Dr. Leann Horsley, dean of the ETSU College of Nursing. “High-quality online education is one way that we can provide convenient options for current nurses who want to continue working while they pursue a bachelor of science in nursing or a graduate degree.”
At the undergraduate level, ETSU offers a fully online RN to BSN program for current registered nurses. The Master of Science in Nursing program is also fully online and has several concentrations available including nursing administration, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, nursing education and family nurse practitioner. Finally, ETSU offers blended/online doctoral programs including the Doctor of Nursing Practice and a Ph.D. in nursing.
In addition to its online programs, the college also offers on-ground BSN programs across Tennessee.
“We are proud of our College of Nursing students, faculty and alumni who are making a difference in the lives of patients and their families,” said Dr. Kimberly D. McCorkle, ETSU provost and senior vice president for Academics. “The success of our programs is measured by the success of our graduates, who are not only serving as nurses, but also as nurse educators to meet the needs of our state.”
Learn more about the ETSU College of Nursing at etsu.edu/nursing.