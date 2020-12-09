JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University will host a virtual Commencement Ceremony for the Class of 2020 on Saturday.
This ceremony honoring the university’s August and December graduates will be streamed live beginning at 10 a.m. at etsu.edu/classof2020, an announcement from the university said.
For a more personalized experience, graduates and their families and friends will select and stream a specific ceremony for their college or academic program. Viewers may also stream the ceremony and arrange a watch party on the ETSU Facebook page (facebook.com/easttennesseestateuniversity).
In addition, WCYB-TV 5 will broadcast the virtual Commencement Ceremony at 12:30 p.m., the announcement said.
For more information, visit etsu.edu/classof2020.