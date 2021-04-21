Students from East Tennessee State University’s parks and recreation program got some hands-on experience for their resource management class. A $1,500 grant allowed the students to make improvements to David Crockett Birthplace State Park.
“The students from the Natural Resource Management class in the Sport and Recreation Management Department at ETSU helped the park plant around 42 native trees in the park,” said Park Manager Keifer Helle, who is an alumnus of the program himself. “Many times, my involvement in this class from the state parks end is to set up a hypothetical Resource Management project for these students, in which they research and provide a tangible plan in how to manage a resource.
“This year David Crockett Birthplace State Park was awarded a $1,500 grant from the Iris Fund through the Division of Natural Resources in TDEC for the procurement of native trees to plant throughout the park. This was a very exciting opportunity where the students could tangibly see a Management Plan from start to finish and also have a budget.”
On March 30, the students presented their Resource Management Plan to Helle virtually and on April 10 planted 42 trees in the park using their plan. From the planning to the planting, the project gave the park approximately 35-40 additional man hours towards improvement, which Helle said “is incredible” for the park.
Helle said the project is a win-win for the students and the park, which operates with a small staff and welcomes assistance from volunteers and classes to help with projects.
“A lot of the stuff we teach in classes is kind of theoretical,” he said. “When they become future managers, they may have to implement some of this stuff. To get a project where they can actually develop a plan and then actually see it through, that’s a nice little thing to have. It’s a resume builder.”
ETSU’s Coordinator of Park and Recreation Management Dr. T. Jason Davis initiated the partnership.
“I teach a class called natural resource management, which is within the parks and recreation program at ETSU,” Davis said. “I try to seek out opportunities for students to work on projects at local parks, state parks or wherever. Keifer is a graduate of the program so I contacted him.
“We split my students up into teams and they worked on a management plan for this tree planting then they presented to Keifer and he kind of did a hybrid of both their plans.
“We actually went out and planted the trees on Saturday (April 10), which was awesome because a lot of times these plans are hypothetical, and my students actually got to see the finished product.”
Ten students, along with Davis and Helle, planted the trees near the apple orchard adjacent to the small parking lot between the visitor center and the homestead. All are native species, including hemlock, redbud and a couple different types of dogwoods.
In addition to planning, budgeting and planting, the project also required contacting various sources to work out where to procure trees that would thrive in the location and that would provide aesthetic benefits such as shade and canopy.
Davis called Helle a strong resource and advocate for the program. Helle said he is humbled to still have a part in the program through providing the partnership opportunity and will continue to do what he can to help students succeed in their careers through hands-on learning opportunities.
“The students are able to receive firsthand experiences and a resource management plan that they can take with them to interviews, and the state park receives the benefit of a project being performed and completed on the property,” he said. “I always emphasize to the students that their career starts before they graduate.”
Davis also pointed out the long-term satisfaction students receive by contributing to a community resource.
“We’ve done this several years with this class and it’s usually, ‘Hey, here’s the stuff we propose,’” he said. “But now we can actually walk up here and say, even 20-30 years from now, ‘We planted those trees.’”