JOHNSON CITY – Registration for Summer Session classes will soon begin at East Tennessee State University, allowing students to stay on track or complete goals ahead of schedule during their academic journey to graduation, according to a news release.
Current ETSU students can register through Goldlink for the courses they want to take. Registration begins April 4. Summer Session has six sessions from which to choose, allowing students to take advantage of options to complete up to 18 credits. Additionally, registration for classes continues up until the day before the course is scheduled to begin.
Students will have access to more than 1,200 courses in a variety of formats which include general education courses, online, study aboard and more. Some of those options include: Criminology, Probability and Statistics, Using Information Technology and Pathophysiology for Nursing.
Students who are enrolled at another institution and want to take Summer Session courses at ETSU must complete the visiting student application. Visiting students may apply at etsu.edu/admissions/apply/visiting.
Additional information is available at etsu.edu/summer, or by calling the Office of Summer and Winter sessions at 423-439-8306.