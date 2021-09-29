East Tennessee State University has announced it will host two open house events this fall for rising high school juniors and seniors, as well as prospective transfer students.
The two events will be Saturdays, Oct. 16 and Nov. 13, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Open House events offer opportunities to speak one-on-one with campus leadership, representatives of the university’s colleges and academic departments, and staff of admissions; housing and residence life; financial aid and scholarships, and other offices, a press release from the university said.
Student Expedition Leaders will show participants around campus, and lunch will be in the Dining Hall in ETSU’s recently renovated D.P. Culp Student Center, the release said.
The events are free, and registration is required. To register, visit etsu.edu/admissions/openhouse. Masks will be required as noted in the ETSU campus policy at etsu.edu/coronavirus.
For more information, call the ETSU Office of Admissions at 423-439-4213. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.