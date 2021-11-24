East Tennessee State's University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy will host a free open house event for any prospective student interested in pursuing a career in pharmacy 4-6:30 p.m. on Dec. 7.
The event will include a welcome from Dean Debbie Byrd, an overview of the college’s nationally recognized program, a chance to talk with student pharmacists, admissions information and tours of campus, a press release from the university said.
“We are excited to offer this preview day to give prospective students a chance to learn more about some of the over 30 unique pharmacy career options that they can experience while at Gatton College of Pharmacy,” said Byrd. “With the COVID-19 pandemic still an urgent concern in the Appalachian Highlands and beyond, the world needs pharmacists more than ever before to serve on the front lines.”
Students who apply for fall 2022 admission before May 2, 2022, may be qualified to earn a $6,000 Dean’s Scholarship, according to the release.
To schedule a virtual workshop with pharmacy admissions, or to schedule a separate campus tour, email pharmacy@etsu.edu or call 423-439-6338.
Register for the free open house event at etsu.edu/pharmacy/admissions/open_house.php.