Current and potential college students are invited to East Tennessee State University’s Tri-Cities Financial Aid Night, an evening aimed at helping students file their 2022-2023 Free Application for Federal Student Aid and learn more about potential funding opportunities.
The event will be 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 7, on the third floor of the newly renovated D.P. Culp Student Center.
“We certainly understand that the financial aid process can seem daunting,” said Catherine Morgan, director of ETSU’s Financial Aid and Scholarships. “That is why we are thrilled to provide you with assistance in a fun, exciting environment.”
At Tri-Cities Financial Aid Night, staff will be available to provide one-on-one help in filing the 2022-2023 FAFSA, the release said. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid is a student’s gateway to all federal financial aid, as well as many state and school funding programs.
“The reality is that there are many funding opportunities, including the Tennessee HOPE (Lottery) Scholarship and Pell Grant, that simply will not be available to you without a completed FAFSA,” said Morgan. “In addition, some funding opportunities operate on a first-come, first-serve basis. That means it is important to accurately file the FAFSA as soon as possible.”
Students and their parents who want to receive assistance filing the FAFSA should bring with them:
- An FSA ID. Creating an FSA ID at studentaid.gov/fsa-id/create-account/launch (one for the student and parent) before the event will make your time at Tri-Cities Financial Aid Night more efficient.
- Your Social Security number (it’s important that you enter it correctly on the FAFSA form)
- Your parents’ Social Security numbers if you are a dependent student
- Your driver’s license number if you have one
- Your Alien Registration number if you are not a U.S. citizen
- 2020 federal tax information or tax returns including 2020 W-2 information for you (and your spouse, if you are married) and for your parents if you are a dependent student
- Records of your untaxed income, such as child support received, interest income, and veterans noneducation benefits for you, and for your parents if you are a dependent student
- Information on cash; savings and checking account balances; investments, including stocks and bonds and real estate (but not including the home in which you live); and business and farm assets for you, and for your parents if you are a dependent student
Additional information about the financial aid process, as well as potential scholarship opportunities, will be available to students and their parents, the release said. Other departments, including Admissions, will be present to answer questions.
Refreshments will be served, and signage will be placed at various points across campus to direct students and parents to the event. A map and floor plan of the Culp Center can be found at etsu.edu/students/univcent/information/floorplan.php.
To read more about the importance of filing the FAFSA, the event, and other initiatives the university has launched, visit etsu.edu/financial-aid-and-scholarships/events.php.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for students and their families to get expert-level assistance, as well as enjoy the beautifully renovated Culp Center,” Morgan said.
For more information, contact the ETSU Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships at 423-439-4300 or finaid@etsu.edu. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.