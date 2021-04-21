An East Tennessee State University Alumni Assembly with President Dr. Brian Noland for university graduates living in the Appalachian Highlands and Asheville, North Carolina, region is scheduled for Thursday at noon. It will take place via Zoom.
It is part of a series of assemblies designed to inform, to celebrate, and to engage ETSU alumni, a press release from the university said. The ETSU National Alumni Association is hosting these events in regions with a high concentration of ETSU alumni, where the university currently has Alumni Clubs, or where the Alumni Association plans to establish a regional club in the near future.
ETSU alumni living locally and in the region can register to receive the Zoom link at www.etsualumni.org at the appropriate regional link. The registration process includes an opportunity to enter questions for Noland, the release said.
For more information, email alumni@etsu.edu or call 423-439-4218.