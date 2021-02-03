JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University’s esports varsity program will expand to three teams this year. Plans were announced in January to launch a Rocket League esports team, according to a press release from the university.
Last year, ETSU began recruiting for its Overwatch and League of Legends teams, and esports Head Coach Jeff Shell said the search has already begun for the six students who will comprise the inaugural Rocket League team.
“Rocket League was already one of the most popular games available prior to last September when it became available for free to play,” Shell said. “The popularity of that game has risen tenfold. In addition to growing our fan base, the presence of our Rocket League team will be a major recruiting draw for ETSU. There has been a lot of interest in Rocket League from prospective team members, including some who are nationally ranked.”
ETSU’s Overwatch team enjoyed a successful inaugural season, finishing 8-1 in their group and earning a spot in the National Association of Collegiate Esports playoffs and making it to the final 16, the release said. This spring, Overwatch will continue competing in the New England Collegiate Conference.
League of Legends spent the fall in pre-tournament gaming and will begin its official season on Saturday at 4 p.m. against College of Charleston.
For more information on the new Rocket League, including tryouts, contact Shell at shellja@etsu.edu.