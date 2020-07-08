A weeklong online Digital Media Camp for teens will be offered July 13-17 by the East Tennessee State University Office of Professional Development, according to a press release from the university.
This Teen Renaissance Camp for rising seventh-graders and up will cover design elements, principles of animation, how to source images, and how to optimize them for posting on popular social media platforms. Students will learn to create matte paintings within Adobe Photoshop and then animate those images in Adobe After Effects. They will also learn Autodesk Maya basics, the release said.
Online instruction led by former digital media counselor Laura Osteen will be from one to three hours each day.
Registration is $100. Participants must have access to a computer with the necessary software and system requirements, the release said.
For registration and information about system requirements and more, call the Office of Professional Development at 800-222-3878 or go to www.etsu.edu/professionaldevelopment. Click “Registration,” and then in the “Register Now” box, click “Renaissance Teen Online Digital Media Camp.”